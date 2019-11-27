Is Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Engaged To Ammy Virk? Ammy's Brother Makes Shocking Revelation

Bigg Boss 13 makers had earlier shared a promo in which Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were seen expressing their feelings for each other. Bigg Boss fans were surprised as Himanshi had earlier warned Asim not to flirt with her as she is engaged. The Punjabi singer had also revealed in an interview that she is in a relationship for the past nine years. So who is her fiance? There were speculations that Himanshi is all set to marry Punjabi singer Ammy Virk. While a few rumours suggested that it is true, a few others said that they had broken up some time ago. When Spotboye tried to talk to Ammy Virk, his brother Bhagwanth responded and made a few shocking revelations!

When the portal asked Bhagwanth if Himanshi and Ammy were engaged, he claimed, "Ammy is not who Himanshi has exchanged rings with. Himanshi is no way connected to my brother Ammy. I am Ammy's elder brother."

When asked if they were in love in the past, shockingly, Bhagwanth said, "Nope. And by the way, Ammy is married now." When asked about Ammy's marriage, he refused to divulge details.

Well, we wonder whom Himanshi is talking about - who is her 'secret' fiance? Is she really engaged or just faking it?

Coming to Himanshi Khurana, the actress is celebrating her birthday today (November 27) and fans are pouring in lovely wishes on social media. Apparently, she will be celebrating her birthday with her inmates by cutting a cake in the Bigg Boss house.

Also, Himanshi will be facing a tough situation in the house as Bigg Boss punishes her for being irresponsible. He expels the actress-singer from being the captain as she couldn't handle the inmates and stop them from breaking the rules. Meanwhile, Paras is seen making fun of the actress.

