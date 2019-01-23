Is Disha Vakani Not Returning To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani’s Return

But in March 2018, the actress told the makers that she is not yet ready to return to work as she wanted to concentrate on her baby. Hence, the makers, as per Disha's convenience, shot a few scenes at her house and used those shots as filler shots in the episode. In September 2018, it was said that she might comeback during Navratri, but that didn't happen. There were also reports that Disha had laid conditions on her return and had also hiked her price.

Disha Might Not Return To The Show!

Apparently, the makers said that they would love to have her back, but cannot comply with her conditions. But as per Spotboye report, after discussions, both the parties have mutually decided to end their association!

What Made The Makers Take Such Decision?

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as staying, "It's been almost a year Disha has been missing from the show. However, it hasn't affected the TRP as such and so, the makers are also ok with the idea of not having her on the show."

Producer’s Cryptic Statement Confuses Viewers

The producer of the show made a cryptic statement when asked about Disha quitting the show. He was quoted by Bollywood life as saying, "Can't say about the authenticity of that news. I don't know. Maybe true. I don't know about the final decision. My team is talking with her."

Disha Is Very Much Part Of The Show!

But according to Tellychakkar report, the makers have rubbished the reports. PR of Neela Telefilms and the makers of the show, told Tellychakkar, "Disha is still very much a part of the show. The rumours are baseless. We are hoping for her come back in the show."