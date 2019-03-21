Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant? Hubby Vivek Dahiya’s Reply Will Make You Laugh Out Loud!

Divyanka & Vivek At ITA 2019

At the recently held Indian Telly Awards 2019, Divyanka and Vivek made a stylish entry. The couple addressed the reporters during the media interaction. They even posed for shutterbugs.

Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant?

As per a Pinkvilla report, the couple was asked about the picture that Vivek shared on Instagram and Divyanka's pregnancy rumours. The couple's reply, especially Vivek's response will surely leave everyone in splits!

Divyanka Says The Picture Was Edited

Divyanka said, "The person who has edited that picture is very talented. He actually edited my picture in such a way that my stomach looked super large. I don't know who was behind it."

Vivek’s Hilarious Reply To Divyanka’s Pregnancy Rumours

Vivek quickly interrupted and teased his wife and said, "That's not an edit. It's the truth. We have removed it and kept it aside now. It is detachable. Whenever we feel like it we attach a pillow on our stomach and go about our day. Then remove it as and when we like."

Divyanka’s Fans Were Angry At The Picture!

While Vivek's reply was hilarious, Divyanka revealed that she had a hearty laugh at the picture. She also added, "My fans were really angry at the picture. But I had a hearty laugh. It was interesting."