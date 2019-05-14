English
    Is Jay Bhanushali's Wife Mahhi Vij Pregnant?

    Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the adorable couples of the television industry. The couple, who got married in 2010, is apparently expecting their first baby! According to TOI report, Mahhi is in her second trimester and the couple is excited about this development in their life. The speculations of Mahhi's pregnancy started doing the rounds as the actress stopped being active on social media. It is also being said that the actress has stopped attending parties.

    It has to be recalled that during a segment in Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show JuzzBaatt, Jay had said, "We have been discussing having babies for a while now, so let us take this forward."

    A year ago, when there were rumours of her pregnancy, she had told a leading daily, "Jay and I would like to have a baby, but not now. There is a time for everything and when the time is right, I will have a baby and be open about it. People won't have to guess and spread rumours, which they have been doing for the past two years."

    Jay and Mahhi take care of their house help Manoj's kids - Khushi, who is five-year-old and three-year-old Rajveer. They are extremely attached to them.

    Read more about: jay bhanushali mahhi vij
