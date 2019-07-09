Is Kapil Sharma Taking A BREAK From The Kapil Sharma Show?

Kapil Sharma and his show The Kapil Sharma Show have been hitting headlines for one reason or the other. Recently, there was a report that Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who got married in December last year, are expecting their first baby! There were also reports that the actor-comedian is planning to go on a babymoon with his wife. Although the couple hasn't confirmed about the same, it is being said that Ginni is about three-four months into her pregnancy.

It is being said that due to Kapil's packed schedule, the couple couldn't go for a proper honeymoon, hence this will be their first vacation after their wedding. The couple will be going to Canada for 10 days.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Kapil will be taking off to Canada for around 10 days with wife Ginni as he hasn't taken her for a long overdue proper honeymoon so far. Ginni who is almost 3-4 months pregnant now has been very much patient with Kapil when it comes to adjusting to his schedule, and hence, Kapil has decided to take this time off."

So will Kapil go missing from the show? Well, the answer is no! It is being said that Kapil will be shooting for his episodes in advance so that his work doesn't get affected.

On the show, Kapil has been talking about his marriage and also giving advices. When asked to give advice on marriage, the comedian joked, "Pehle pehle darr lagta hai, phir darne ki aadat ho jaati hai."

