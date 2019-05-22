Is Kapil Sharma’s Wife Ginni Chatrath Pregnant?

The King Of Comedy, Kapil Sharma married his childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath in a big fat Punjabi wedding in December 2018. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Saina Nehwal and Harbhajan Singh, many celebrities graced Kapil's wedding reception. The actor also returned to small screen with The Kapil Sharma Show 2, which is being jointly produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia with K9 Films and TEAM (Triumbh Entertainment & Media) as the creative producers. The actor is on cloud nine as his show is one among the top shows on the TRP chart.

It is being said that Ginni Chatrath is pregnant! According to a report in News18 Hindi, the 38-year-old is expecting his first child with wife Ginni.

It is also being said that Kapil's mother has shifted to Mumbai to take care of her and to ensure all timely preparations. But the actor-comedian hasn't confirmed about the same yet!

It has to be recalled that Kapil's mother was seen happiest at her son's wedding. She was also seen dancing her heart out!

Kapil Sharma was recently acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World Book of Records London. The actor-comedian is in happy space and we wish him the same forever!

