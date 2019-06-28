Is Karan Oberoi Dating Gandi Baat Actress Anveshi Jain?

Karan Oberoi's arrest shocked his fans, friends and family. The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing an astrologer. The actor was in jail for almost a month, although he wasn't guilty and all evidences were against the woman who trapped the actor. Recently, the actor was out of jail and the woman has been arrested for staging a fake attack. During his difficult days, not only his fans and family, his friends too were by his side, especially Pooja Bedi and Gandi Baat actress Anveshi Jain.

As per Spotboye report, Anveshi was worried and tearful when Karan was locked in jail. Apparently, she was by his side on quite a few instances during the hour of crisis.

When asked about his relationship with the Gandi Baat actress, Karan told the entertainment portal, "I have been mentoring Anveshi in her career. She is my sister Bani's friend. She has stood by me like a rock. She has been a big pillar of strength to me. She came to the court and police station both. She was crying. She is a lovely person. But nope, I am not dating her." The actress also denied dating Karan!

It has to be recalled that Karan was in a relationship with his JJKN co-actress Mona Singh. But the duo broke-up. Recently, the actor had also revealed that he wanted to marry her, but Mona was at the peak of her career and didn't want to walk down the aisle. He had also cleared that there was no animosity between them as they exchange pleasantries even now, when they meet.

