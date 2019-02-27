English
    Is Kasam Tere Pyar Ki Actor Ssharad Malhotra Dating Designer Ripci Bhatia?

    Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra broke up with ex-Splitsvilla contestant Pooja Bisht in May, 2018. The reason for their break-up was said to be Ssharad's hectic schedule. The actor revealed that there were personal issues from his end and had even said that they had 'irrevocable differences'. But Pooja had something else to say! She had accused him of cheating her. She had also revealed that he lied to her and met someone behind her back. When asked he said that his manager fixed up the meeting. Pooja also revealed that as soon as the girl got to know she confronted Ssharad about her, she changed her Insta handle.

    Now, it is being said that Ssharad is dating Ripci Bhatia, who is from Delhi and a designer by profession, placed with Amore. According to Spotboye report, "Ssharad was seen in Ripci's company, not too long after he ended his relationship with Pooja. We have also heard that he has got quite serious about Ripci and would like to settle down with her, shortly."

    Is Kasam Tere Pyar Ki Actor Ssharad Malhotra Dating Designer Ripci Bhatia?

    It has to be recalled that Ssharad was in relationship with Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann co-actress Divyanka Tripathi for almost nine long years. Their split created quite a buzz in the media. It was also said that Sharad was cheating on Divyanka, which lead to their break-up. It was said that Divyanka came to know of Sharad's fling with his Maharana Pratap co-star, Rachna Parulkar, although he constantly denied the reports.

    Post his break-up with Pooja, Ssharad had revealed to a leading daily that he is marriage-phobic and not commitment-phobic.

    Well, it has to be seen what the actor has to say about his dating rumours with Ripci!

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
