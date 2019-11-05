Is Mona Singh Getting Married This December? Here’s What The Actress Has To Say

Of late, television actress Mona Singh has been in the news more so for her personal life. As per the latest reports, the actress, who became a household name with her show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Mission Over Mars, has decided to tie the knot, this December (2019)!

As per a Pinkvilla report, Mona has been in a relationship since the past year and plans to enter marital bliss soon. When the actress was asked about the same, she refused to comment and told the entertainment portal, "I have nothing to share right now."

A couple of months ago, Spotboye reported that the Misson Over Mars actress has been secretly dating a South Indian since the past year. The report also suggested that she was planning to walk down the aisle with her man.

For the uninitiated, Mona was earlier dating Karan Oberoi, who was falsely accused of rape by an astrologer. In an interview, Karan had also said that he wanted to be with Mona, but then, she wanted to focus on her career.

The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress is also rumoured to have briefly dated Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal.

Mona was also in the news for her alleged tiff with Ekta Kapoor. It was said that Ekta and Mona had an argument and are not on talking terms. Apparently, they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Mona also skipped the launch of Mission Over Mars and this had set tongues wagging.

Also Read: Karan Oberoi Wanted To Marry Mona Singh?; The Actor REVEALS What Went Wrong Between Them!