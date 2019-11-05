Is Mona Singh Getting Married This December? Here’s What The Actress Has To Say

Of late, television actress Mona Singh has been in news for her personal life. As per the latest reports, the actress, who became a household name with her show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nai and was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Mission Over Mars, has decided to tie the knot, this December (2019)!

As per a Pinkvilla report, Mona is in a relationship since a year and has now plans to enter the marital bliss soon. When the actress was asked about the same, she refused to comment on it and told the entertainment portal, "I have nothing to share right now."

A couple of months ago, Spotboye reported that the Misson Over Mars actress has been secretly dating a South Indian for the past one year now. The report also suggested that she was planning to settle down with her man.

For the uninitiated, Mona was earlier dating Karan Oberoi, who was wrongly accused of rape by an astrologer. In an interview, Karan had also said that he wanted to be with Mona, but then, she wanted to focus on her career.

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nai actress had also dated Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal for a brief period of time and parted ways secretly.

Mona was also in the news for her tiff with Ekta Kapoor. It was said that Ekta and Mona had an argument and are not talking to each other. Apparently, they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Mona also skipped Mission Over Mars launch event.

