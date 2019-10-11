    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Is Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Dating A Dubai-Based Banker?

      By
      |

      Mouni Roy, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin, is in huge demand these days. The actress is not only in the news for her professional life, she is also hitting the headlines for her personal life! She is extremely busy with Bollywood projects - Made in China, Brahmastra and Mogul. As per a Spotboye report, Mouni is in love with a Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar!

      Apparently, the Naagin actress was spotted chilling with the Dubai banker in Thailand. The picture was apparently clicked on Mouni's recent vacation with her close friend Roopali and her husband Abhimanyu Singh (founder of Contiloe Films) to Thailand. Apparently, Roopali shared the picture on social media, but deleted it later.

      Is Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Dating A Dubai Banker?

      (Image Source: Spotboye)

      When Mouni was asked about the rumours of her dating Suraj, she told Spotboye, "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work."

      The actress also added that she was 'sick of rumours and speculations'. When asked if she made Roopali delete the picture, she said, "What? Nothing like that happened."

      It has to be recalled that previously, Mouni was allegedly dating her Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev co-star Mohit Raina. But Mohit had surprised everyone by saying that he was never in a relationship with the actress.

      Most Read: Reem Shaikh Reveals Her First Salary; Says She Was Rejected Thrice From Tujhse Hai Raabta Auditions

      More MOUNI ROY News

      Read more about: mouni roy naagin
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue