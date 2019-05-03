English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is Naamkaran Actor Gautam Vig's Marriage With Ankit Gera's Sister Richa Gera In Trouble?

    By
    |

    Recently, television couples Raqesh Bapat-Ridhi Dogra and Priya Bhatija-DJ Kawaljeet parted ways. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee are also living separately and are waiting for their divorce to get finalised. Now, there are reports of Gautam Vig and Richa Gera's 6-year-old wedding is in trouble. For the uninitiated, Gautam, who got popular with the role of Ali on Naamkaran, is married to Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor Ankit Gera's sister Richa. According to reports, all is not well between the couple.

    According to Tellychakkar report, the couple has not shared any pictures with each other on their social media, which has sparked the speculations. It is also being said that Gautam and Richa had many problems and they are living separately.

    Is Naamkaran Actor Gautam Vigs Marriage With Ankit Geras Sister Richa Gera In Trouble?

    But Gautam has squashed the rumours. He told the entertainment portal, "All is well between my wife and me. We're happily staying together."

    Although Ankit accepted that there were problems initially, he denied the couple staying separately. He also added that things are sorted now. The actor told the entertainment portal, "There were problems in their marriage a couple of months ago, but now, everything is sorted and they both are staying together."

    Most Read: Arjun Bijlani Escapes Major Accident; Says Someone Loosened His Car Tyre Bolts!

    Read more about: naamkaran gautam vig ankit gera
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue