Is Neha Kakkar Dating Indian Idol Contestant Vibhor Parashar?

‘People Have Shit Mentality’

Vibhor told the entertainment portal, "You should take it as a rumour. People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don't tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."

Vibhor Parashar Respects Neha Kakkar

The Indian Idol contestant revealed that he respects her and she is an inspiration. He said, "I'm Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work.

Vibhor Irked With Dating Rumours With Neha

He further added, "So, I don't even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things)."

He Further Clarifies…

"People don't understand that this negativity might hamper someone's mentality. She has worked quite hard and today she is above all the Khans. So this is totally wrong," Vibhor said.