Is Neha Kakkar Dating Indian Idol Contestant Vibhor Parashar?
Neha Kakkar has been hitting the headlines for her love life since a long time. The singer had broken up with Himansh Kohli and had even opened up about the same. Now, there are speculations of the singer dating an upcoming singer and Indian Idol 10 contestant Vibhor Parashar. It has to be recalled that Neha was the judge of the same singing reality show.
As per reports, Neha has been touring several cities with Indian Idol 10 contestants Vibhor and Kunal Pandit. Her bond with Vibhor might have sparked such speculations although they share a mentor-mentee relationship. When BollywoodLife asked Vibhor about the same, the aspiring singer, who is going through a viral infection, seemed irked and upset with the reports!
‘People Have Shit Mentality’
Vibhor told the entertainment portal, "You should take it as a rumour. People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don't tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."
Vibhor Parashar Respects Neha Kakkar
The Indian Idol contestant revealed that he respects her and she is an inspiration. He said, "I'm Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work.
Vibhor Irked With Dating Rumours With Neha
He further added, "So, I don't even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things)."
He Further Clarifies…
"People don't understand that this negativity might hamper someone's mentality. She has worked quite hard and today she is above all the Khans. So this is totally wrong," Vibhor said.
Well, we hope Vibhor's answers might have shut the gossipmongers!
Most Read: Rohan Shah To Play Hina Khan's Obsessive Lover In Vikram Bhatt's Film Hacked!