Is Rajpal Yadav Participating In Bigg Boss 13?; Here’s What The Actor Has To Say!

Rajpal Yadav In Bigg Boss 13?

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Given that the format of the show involves having at least one controversial celebrity in the glass walled house, makers deemed Rajpal to be a great fit."

He Is A Controversial Actor!

"The actor-comedian is known for being controversial and has recently served a jail term as well which makes him an interesting personality for the viewers. To top it all, his one liners can add the right amount of entertainment value to the show."

The Comedian Reacts...

Well, the actor is not doing the show. Rajpal was quoted by TOI as saying, "Like every year, this year too I have been offered the show, but due to prior film commitments I won't be able to do the show."

Rajpal Yadav Not Doing The Show!

The comedian further said, "I love watching the show and the format is also quite entertaining. But I am not doing this season. My best wishes to the people who will be a part of it."