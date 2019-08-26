Is Rakhi Sawant Pregnant? Meanwhile, Her Sister-in-law Slaps Deepak Kalal

Has Rakhi Sawant Ended Her Month-long Marriage?

When many started asking Rakhi as to why she has been sharing such cyptic posts, she shared yet another animated picture of a girl crying and wrote, "Uk ka tickets 🎫 Bhot mahnga Hai es leeye ro rahi hu 😭" - (sic)

Is Rakhi Pregnant?

Recently, Rakhi shared an animated picture of a mother and baby, which sparked speculations about a possible pregnancy. One of the users asked, "Rakhi pregnant hai kya 🤐🙄🙄🙄🙄," another user commented, "Shadi k natak k baad ab pregnancy ka natak suru ... Kamal ka dimag h itne ulte sidhe idea tum hi la sakti ho publicity k liye." - (sic). Well, the actress has not clarified about this speculation yet!

Rakhi’s Sister-in-law Slaps Deepak Kalal!

Meanwhile, in a video shared by the actress, a lady can be seen slapping Deepak. Rakhi claims the lady to be her sister-in-law. In the video, the lady can be seen entering a café, where Deepak is seen talking to someone over the phone. The lady stops him and slaps Deepak.

Deepak Apologises

The lady even asks him to apologise as he called Rakhi's husband ‘hijda'. A male voice, who is seen recording the video, is giving instructions to the lady. He asks Deepak to call Ritesh as Ritesh ‘jiju'. He warns Deepak to never repeat it and punches him. On the other hand, Deepak looked terrified and was seen apologising.

Is This Another Drama Of Rakhi & Deepak?

Rakhi shared the above-mentioned video and captioned it, "Mere Hasband ki Sistar ne deepak ki pitai dhunai ki 😂😂😂😂👌👌👌" - (sic). Many users commented on the video saying it's ‘fake' and ‘overacting'. One of the users wrote, "Sab acting kar rhe wo bhi over acting🤣🤣🤣," the other user commented, "Deeepak kalal aur rakhi sawant mile hue hai . Vo dono partnership me hai . Jaan boojh ke publicity ke liye karrhe hai." - (sic)