Is Shrenu Parikh's Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna A COPY Of Tamil Show Anandam?

Plots Of EBSS & Anandam

For those who are unaware of both shows' plot, let us tell you that EBSS deals with the story of Jhanvi who pretends to be ideal bahu but has evil intentions against her (Mittal) family, which is kept as a secret.

On the other hand, the Tamil show Anandham was focussed on the lead (positive) character, Shanthi, who was a widow and remarried to the son of a businessman and struggled to be accepted by her husband's family. The story also had a vamp named Abhirami, who was the businessman's elder daughter-in-law.

Similarities & Difference

Like EBSS' Jhanvi, Abhirami in Anandham also wanted to get her sister married to her brother-in-law. The viewers also feel that there is a back story of Kabir (on EBSS like Anandham). In the Tamil show, Abhirami's brother-in-law worked in army and feels that because of his mistake, his best friend died. Abhirami's brother-in-law (Karthik) then decides to take care of his family and thus arrives home saying his friend's wife is his wife. Eventually, Karthik and his friend's wife marry.

The only difference in the story that viewers pointed out is that the businessman's first bahu (Shanthi) in Tamil show was positive, but here she (Jhanvi) is negative.

Is EBSS Copy Of Anandam?

While many of them are loving Shrenu's acting and are praising her for expressions, a few of them are spotting similarities between the Tamil show Anandam and Sarvaguna Sampanna. Check out comments.

Fans Comments: Diya

"Yes #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna is a remake of Tamil past show Anandham... but here lot of changes...sarvagun sampanna is more... realated to the negative character was played in Anandham... Anandham the show based on positive lead.. here now that playing tanvi."

Vmnbae & Abhinandhana

Vmnbae:#anandam 😂😂

Abhinandhana5: I think it's tamil serial remake. It remains me serial called anandam. - (sic)

Mrs.prabudevan

"15 years old show #ekbhramsarvagunsampanna #anatham serial.... Karthik=kabir same story line @zainimam_official @shrenuparikhofficial @tanvi.dogra"