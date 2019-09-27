English
    Is Sneha Wagh The Reason For Faisal Khan & Muskaan Kataria’s Split? Faisal Reacts

    By
    |

    Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria's break-up surprised their fans. What's even more shocking was the reports that stated that Faisal cheated on Muskaan. Although the actress didn't reveal the reason behind their split, she confirmed that they are no longer together. Now, we get to hear that Sneha Wagh was the reason for Faisal and Muskaan to part ways! Interestingly, Sneha played Faisal's on-screen mother, Moura in Chandragupta Maurya.

    Faisal Is Shocked With Muskaan's Allegation

    Faisal Is Shocked With Muskaan’s Allegation

    While Muskaan doesn't want to talk about the reason that led to their break-up, Faisal is shocked by the reports. The Chandragupta Maurya actor revealed to BT that he and Muskaan used to fight a lot before Nach Baliye, but they hadn't split then. He added that he wanted to give their relationship, a second chance, which was the reason he took up the reality show.

    He Took Up The Reality Show For Muskaan

    He Took Up The Reality Show For Muskaan

    Despite his tight schedule, which left him with only an hour of sleep, Faisal said that he did the reality show just to be close to Muskaan, but she used to fight with him over petty things. He added that he was upset with the fights.

    'I Have Never Cheated On Her. Sneha & I Are Thick Friends'

    ‘I Have Never Cheated On Her. Sneha & I Are Thick Friends’

    He denied reports of infidelity and said that he and Sneha are 'thick friends'. Faisal told the daily, "I am shocked that Muskaan has accused me of infidelity. I have never cheated on her. Why have these accusations surfaced only after I had to bow out of the dance reality show owing to my injury? She acted all mushy, romantic and was sitting on my lap till the time I was performing on the show. Sneha and I are thick friends and there is nothing more to it. In fact, Sneha and my other co-actor Tarun Khanna helped me come out of my difficult phase."

    'Just 15 Days Mein Depression Gaayab Hone Wala Tareeka Koi Mujhe Bhi Bata De'

    ‘Just 15 Days Mein Depression Gaayab Hone Wala Tareeka Koi Mujhe Bhi Bata De’

    Apparently, Muskaan went into depression after learning about his alleged philandering ways. Regarding the same, Faisal said, "Just 15 days mein depression gaayab hone wala tareeka koi mujhe bhi bata de. Look at my state and you will know what it is like to be depressed. I can't move and have been advised bed rest for three months. I won't be able to dance the way I used to for another two years. Only a person who has danced all his life will know what I am going through. I am confined to my bed and the sofa where I sit to stretch my legs. If she claims to be in depression, how can she post ‘happy' pictures on social media?"

    Faisal Is Scared To Fall In Love Again!

    Faisal Is Scared To Fall In Love Again!

    Faisal is also hurt that Muskaan visited him only twice when he was in the hospital. He calls his relationship with Muskaan a 'huge mistake'. He feels that she was with him for the limelight. The actor also added that he does not want to date anyone and is scared to fall in love again. From this relationship, he says that he has learnt that one must know the person thoroughly before getting into a serious relationship. He feels that he fell in love with the wrong person.

