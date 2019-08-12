English
    Is Surbhi Jyoti Replacing Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh 2?

    Jennifer Winget created a landmark by playing a negative role in Sony TV's popular show Beyhadh. The actress played Maya in style and viewers were impressed with her amazing performance. The producer Prateek had confirmed about the Season 2 and had also revealed that they are in talks with Jennifer Winget.

    But, the report of Jennifer getting replaced by Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti has shocked the fans. The makers are planning to rope in Surbhi given her popularity and her acting skills. The report suggested that the makers are in negotiations with Jennifer and if things don't work out between the two parties, they might go in for Surbhi.

    When Spotboye contacted Surbhi to know about the same, she replied, "No, it's not true."

    Well, Jennifer Winget had created such a magic in Beyhadh that seeing someone else in her place would be difficult and viewers might not accept the same.

    It has to be recalled that Kushal Tandon was paired opposite Jennifer in Beyhadh. He played the role of Arjun in the show. Although people loved Kushal in the show, the actor had given a hint that he would not like to play the same role if the makers come up with the second edition. We assume that's the reason makers decided to approach other actors.

    There were speculations that the makers might approach Harshad Chopda for the show as his and Jennifer's chemistry in Bepannaah was loved by fans.

    But, a few days ago, TOI reported that Viraf Patel, who was earlier seen in Star Plus' popular show Naamkaran, might romance Jennifer in Beyhadh 2. The report also suggested that 'there is a twist in the character he will play on the show, which will surely take his fans by surprise'.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
