Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Going Off Air?; Here's What Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel have To Say!
There have been speculations of Star Plus popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles, going off air since a long time. It is being said that the show might go off air soon and the makers might replace the show with its spin-off. But, neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed the same. A few days ago, Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani, who play the roles of Ishita and Shagun reacted to the rumours. Now Karan Patel (seen as Raman) reacts to the rumours. Read on!
Anita On YHM Going Off Air
Anita had told Spotboye, "Even I don't know when it's happening. But I truly feel it's been a brilliant run, brilliant show and a great family. All good things come to an end. Agar bandh bhi hota hai toh it's okay. New things will come into everyone's life. But I am really thankful to be a part of this successful show."
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I don't know where these rumours come from. I have never heard of these rumours. There has been no internal communication to us about the same and nor have we been informed about any such development. Also, we haven't even heard such rumours on sets. So, it's a nay from us."
Karan Patel Says...
Karan too was non-committal about the rumours. He told the entertainment portal, "I have also heard about it (rumours) but I am not too sure, not confirmed as to if it is true."
'Why Worry About The End When The Show Is Still Being Aired'
He further added, "Speculations are there for a long time but I think as long as the show is there, enjoy it. Why worry about the end when you still have the show going on air."
