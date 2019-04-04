Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Going Off Air?; Here's What Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel have To Say!

Anita On YHM Going Off Air

Anita had told Spotboye, "Even I don't know when it's happening. But I truly feel it's been a brilliant run, brilliant show and a great family. All good things come to an end. Agar bandh bhi hota hai toh it's okay. New things will come into everyone's life. But I am really thankful to be a part of this successful show."

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I don't know where these rumours come from. I have never heard of these rumours. There has been no internal communication to us about the same and nor have we been informed about any such development. Also, we haven't even heard such rumours on sets. So, it's a nay from us."

Karan Patel Says...

Karan too was non-committal about the rumours. He told the entertainment portal, "I have also heard about it (rumours) but I am not too sure, not confirmed as to if it is true."

'Why Worry About The End When The Show Is Still Being Aired'

He further added, "Speculations are there for a long time but I think as long as the show is there, enjoy it. Why worry about the end when you still have the show going on air."