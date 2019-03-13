Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aalisha Quits The Show; Sonarika Bhadoria's Entry To Bring Unexpected Twists!

Sonarika Bhadoria Enters IMM

Sonarika Bhadoria, who was last seen on Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, will bring unexpected twists on the show. Deep will be looking out for a personal assistant, and that's how Sonarika will enter the show! But there will be a lot of drama, as Deep deliberately treats her with aggression and takes undue advantage of her naivety. Tara (Aalisha) gets jealous of Netra and plots a conspiracy to hurt her. Read on to know what Sonarika has to say about her entry. Also check out why Aalisha is quitting the show.

Sonarika Talks About Her Character

Regarding her role, Sonarika told Mid-day, "Ishq Mein Marjawan is the most appreciated thriller love story on television today and I'm glad to be a part of it. My character of Netra is very complex yet simple. She is very down to earth by nature and becomes Deep's personal assistant. The storyline of this show is very interesting and the twists in the tale will keep the viewers glued to their screens."

Why Aalisha Is Quitting The Show?

Regarding Aalisha's exit, a source revealed to TOI, "It's an amazing opportunity for any actress to explore both negative and positive shades on one show, and Aalisha got that chance. Things changed after the first leap, when she learnt that she would only be playing Tara. She wanted to quit the show then, but the makers convinced her to stay on."

Aalisha Is Serving Her Notice Period!

"However, with the new time leap, Aalisha wasn't too sure if her character would be prominent enough. She felt that her character, Tara, has lived its course and there is nothing more that she could offer to it. She intimated the production house of her decision to quit the show last month and is currently serving a month-long notice period."

Aalisha Wants To Do Positive Roles

Without divulging any details as to why she quit, the actress confirmed her exit. She told the leading daily, "Yes, I have decided to move on. I would like to play a positive character now."

Will Aalisha Do Kasautii?

Now, there are reports that Aalisha has roped in for Komolika's (Hina Khan) role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress is yet to comment regarding the same.