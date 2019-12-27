Kushal Punjabi Passes Away; Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel & Others Express Shock

Karanvir Bohra Writes…

"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."

Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari & Vikaas Kalantri Express Shock

As soon as KVB shared the news, many actors commented on his post. Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Vikaas Kalantri and others too expressed shock. Vikaas wrote, "Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻🙏🏻 shocked."

Rajesh Khattar, Amar Upadhayay & Sachin Shroff Write…

Rajesh Kattar: I am stunned , shocked beyond words. Just met him night before. This could not be happening.

Amar Upadhyay: Whatttttt? Unbelievable @karanvirbohra , this is the biggest shocker of life ,can't believe this😳.

Sachin Shroff: Rest in peace🙏 memories of him as always a fun loving guy.

Fans Shocked

HINAL OZA 🇮🇳: #kushalpunjabi is this true! I can't believe!

Dez: Rest in peace, Kushal. #GoneTooSoon 💔 May God give grace to his grieving wife and baby boy to cope with the loss. #KushalPunjabi.

@bolly_deewana: Damn he was so young 😭 RIP 🙏 #KushalPunjabi.

Kushal Worked In TV & Films

Kushal started off his career as a dancer and model. He participated in Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2000. His television career began with DD Metro's show, A Mouthful Of Sky in 1995, followed by Love Marriage in 2002 on Zee TV. The actor came to limelight after winning the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka. He was also seen in Farhan Akhtar's film, Lakshya and Karan Johar's movie, Kaal.