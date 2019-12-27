Kushal Punjabi Passes Away; Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel & Others Express Shock
Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in Colors' show, Ishq Mein Marjawan, passed away last night. The reason for his demise is not yet known. But, it is being said that the actor has commited suicide. His good friend Karanvir Bohra confirmed the news and expressed shock. Kushal is survived by his wife and kid. Fans too, took to social media to express shock and grief over the demise of the actor, who was just 37 years old.
Karanvir Bohra Writes…
"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."
Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari & Vikaas Kalantri Express Shock
As soon as KVB shared the news, many actors commented on his post. Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Vikaas Kalantri and others too expressed shock. Vikaas wrote, "Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻🙏🏻 shocked."
Rajesh Khattar, Amar Upadhayay & Sachin Shroff Write…
Rajesh Kattar: I am stunned , shocked beyond words. Just met him night before. This could not be happening.
Amar Upadhyay: Whatttttt? Unbelievable @karanvirbohra , this is the biggest shocker of life ,can't believe this😳.
Sachin Shroff: Rest in peace🙏 memories of him as always a fun loving guy.
Tusshar Kapoor Writes...
"Shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of the demise of actor @PunjabiKushal Had recently shot with him for a forthcoming film! RIP #kushal."
Baba Sehgal
"I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi."
Fans Shocked
HINAL OZA 🇮🇳: #kushalpunjabi is this true! I can't believe!
Dez: Rest in peace, Kushal. #GoneTooSoon 💔 May God give grace to his grieving wife and baby boy to cope with the loss. #KushalPunjabi.
@bolly_deewana: Damn he was so young 😭 RIP 🙏 #KushalPunjabi.
Kushal Worked In TV & Films
Kushal started off his career as a dancer and model. He participated in Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2000. His television career began with DD Metro's show, A Mouthful Of Sky in 1995, followed by Love Marriage in 2002 on Zee TV. The actor came to limelight after winning the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka. He was also seen in Farhan Akhtar's film, Lakshya and Karan Johar's movie, Kaal.
🙏RIP🙏 my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are inna better place. 🙏. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon. 😢🙏
भगवान इनकी आत्मा जो शांति दे।I knew him. I am shocked to hear. Suicide is NO answer to anything. Not to being #jobless, Not to lost love, Not to defeat. Media says he had #Friends but what’s d use of friends who couldn’t prevent this 🙏 https://t.co/IJwkveXq9m #KushalPunjabi— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 27, 2019
