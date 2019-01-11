Ishq Mein Marjawan: Nia Sharma TROLLS The Trolls Like A BOSS!
Ishq Mein Marjawan is one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Alisha Panwar. A few months ago, Nia Sharma (as Arohi) joined the cast. Ever since Nia joined, a few so-called ardent fans of the show have been seen bashing Nia, as they feel because of Nia, they are not able to watch their favourite jodi Arjun and Alisha together on the show. They even demanded the makers to make Nia exit! While Nia's fans stood by her and trended the tag #WeStandWithNia
The actors of the show will be shooting in Goa for a major twist. The upcoming track will have a masquerade party where a mysterious masked man is after Deep's life who will be creating troubles throughout the party. He will also be seen to kill Deep. Nia had shared a few pictures on social media, but the actress was trolled badly yet again. This time, the actress didn't stay calm and was on fire, well, that's what her fans say! She gave the trolls a taste of their own medicine! Check out the tweets!
Nia Sharma Trolls The Troll!
One of the users wrote, "I swear to god in the beginning I thought you're a very nice and sweet girl. But you showed your face your ugly from outside and inside also 😡 and I will of course keep watching #IshqMeinMarjawan for our ArSha 😊😊"
The Actress Give The Haters A Taste Of Their Own Medicine!
To this, Nia wrote, "Good atleast you get to see my ugly face onscreen .. i'm still bearing with all you faceless peice of s***!! Keep watching #IshqMeinMarjawan ❤️🌟" - (sic)
Nia Writes…
When another hater trolled her, she gave it back to it by tweeting, "And you'll still be glued to the show like a hawk❤️!! Naked truth of you ardent followers of the show! Keep watching 😊." - (sic)
The Actress Asks Haters To Burn & Die!
The actress replied to another hater, "I'm glad you know the entire goa schedule! Shall post a lot of pictures for you to burn and die.! But keep watching #IshqMeinMarjawan ❤️🌟" - (sic)
Haters Block Nia!
To another hater Nia commented, "How about smiley exiting your ugly face forever!! Nonetheless keep watching #IshqMeinMarjawan ❤️🎉" - (sic). After Nia's strong messages, the haters deleted their tweets. With Nia's tweet it looks like they even blocked her. Nia wrote, "Did she just block me? Couldn't bear one tweet?" - (sic)
Nia’s Fans Praise Her!
Nia's fans couldn't stop praising her as she gave it back to the trolls like a boss! One of the fans wrote, "U go girl🙌👏 my girl is the bravest💪." A few other fans wrote, "Hahahaha was waiting for ur epic reply ❤💋," "You are on fire🥳🥳🥳🥳Much needed replies🥳🥳🥳bang on💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻," "Nia bang on girl, u r in awesome mood today, they think they can do any nonsense." - (sic)
