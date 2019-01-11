Ishq Mein Marjawan: Nia Sharma TROLLS The Trolls Like A BOSS!

Nia Sharma Trolls The Troll!

One of the users wrote, "I swear to god in the beginning I thought you're a very nice and sweet girl. But you showed your face your ugly from outside and inside also 😡 and I will of course keep watching #IshqMeinMarjawan for our ArSha 😊😊"

The Actress Give The Haters A Taste Of Their Own Medicine!

To this, Nia wrote, "Good atleast you get to see my ugly face onscreen .. i'm still bearing with all you faceless peice of s***!! Keep watching #IshqMeinMarjawan ❤️🌟" - (sic)

Nia Writes…

When another hater trolled her, she gave it back to it by tweeting, "And you'll still be glued to the show like a hawk❤️!! Naked truth of you ardent followers of the show! Keep watching 😊." - (sic)

The Actress Asks Haters To Burn & Die!

The actress replied to another hater, "I'm glad you know the entire goa schedule! Shall post a lot of pictures for you to burn and die.! But keep watching #IshqMeinMarjawan ❤️🌟" - (sic)

Haters Block Nia!

To another hater Nia commented, "How about smiley exiting your ugly face forever!! Nonetheless keep watching #IshqMeinMarjawan ❤️🎉" - (sic). After Nia's strong messages, the haters deleted their tweets. With Nia's tweet it looks like they even blocked her. Nia wrote, "Did she just block me? Couldn't bear one tweet?" - (sic)

Nia’s Fans Praise Her!

Nia's fans couldn't stop praising her as she gave it back to the trolls like a boss! One of the fans wrote, "U go girl🙌👏 my girl is the bravest💪." A few other fans wrote, "Hahahaha was waiting for ur epic reply ❤💋," "You are on fire🥳🥳🥳🥳Much needed replies🥳🥳🥳bang on💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻," "Nia bang on girl, u r in awesome mood today, they think they can do any nonsense." - (sic)