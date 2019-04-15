Ishq Subhan Allah MAJOR TWIST: Post Leap Kabir & Zara Part Ways; New Characters To Enter!

Zara Gets Shot, Kabir Meets With An Accident

In the upcoming episode, Zara wins sharia board case. Before she could say anything to Kabir, she gets shot, while Kabir meets with an accident. While Kabir accident would be plotted by Zara's brother, Zara's attack would be planned by Kabir's father.

Zara & Kabir Part Ways

After winning the case, Zara and Kabir part ways. As per the latest report, the show will be taking short leap of 8-month or one year leap! New characters will be introduced on the show.

Kinshuk Mahajan To Play Male Lead Post Leap

According to Tellychakkar's report, Kinshuk Mahajan, who was recently seen on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has roped into play one of the leads on the show. Kinshuk was quoted as saying, "Yes, I have been approached for the show, but things are yet to get finalised."

Ekta Sharma To Enter The Show

Apparently, Ekta Sharma, who was seen on Aap Ke Aa Jane Se will be entering the show. She will be seen playing the role of Zara's aunt (mami) on the show.

Reema’s Character to End!

Earlier, there were reports that Kanika Gautam will be replacing Rutpanna Aishwarya, who played Reema (Zara's best friend) on the show. With the current leap, there will be no replacement. It is being said that Reema's character will end post leap.