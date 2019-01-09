Is Ishqbaaz Actress Manjiri Pupala Being Replaced? Here’s The Truth!

Manjiri Calls It A Bizarre Report!

When Spotboye contacted Manjiri regarding her replacement, she said that she had no idea about the same. She said, "I have no idea about any such development. It is as bizarre for me as it is for you."

Manjiri Is Not Being Replaced!

A source close to the show revealed that the auditions are indeed going on, but it was not for Manjiri's replacement.

Auditions Are For Another Character!

The source told the entertainment portal, "It's true that auditions are on but it is not for Manjiri's replacement. A new actress will enter the show as Shivansh's sister and play an essential character in the show."

Manjiri On Backlash By Viewers

Earlier, the actress had told IWMbuzz, "To be honest, I quite understand the anger and resistance, for the earlier iconic characters were so well loved. Having said that, this does not atone those few who get personal. My reply to such baiters is simple - if you don't respect somebody else's creativity and faith as an artist, you are not even worth engaging with."

The Actress Was Asked To Stay Away From Social Media

"Anticipating this very backlash, I was clearly told to stay away from social media. My personal team which monitors SM chatter only tells me the good bit, and ignores the haters."

Manjiri On Ishqbaaz’s Ratings

She further added, "All said and done, we have weathered the initial storm, for despite all the fan boycott threats and revolt, we have rated same as before. So this means even disgruntled audiences have not left."

Ishqbaaz Latest Update: Shivansh’s Sister Shivani’s Engagement Breaks!

According to the latest preview of Ishqbaaz, things between Aditi and Shivansh are going to turn ugly real soon. Shivansh's sister Shivani's engagement breaks, as media states that Shivansh's kidnapping was a publicity stunt, which was confirmed by ACP Aditi.

Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivansh To Take Revenge On Aditi!

But the truth is, she wouldn't have revealed anything to the media. Although Aditi tells the same to Shivansh, he doesn't believe this and asks her to meet at a specific meeting point where all the truth would be revealed. Is Shivansh planning to tarnish Aditi's image? Will he be successful in taking revenge on Aditi? Well, we will have to wait and watch the upcoming episodes to get the answers!