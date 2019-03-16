#ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz: As Ishqbaaz Ends, Fans Remember Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna!
Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz has been in news since inception. The show gained popularity for its story - three brothers' stories. Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's pair was loved by the fans and they had even nicknamed them 'ShivIka'. Although the show didn't top the TRP chart, it had made places in viewers' hearts! A few months ago, the makers took a major decision of generation leap and introduce new characters. Surbhi Chandna exited the show, which didn't go well with the actors.
Although Niti Taylor (new character Mannat) was loved by her fans, the ardent fans of the show missed ShivIka. Because of which the show's TRP remained unaffected. The makers and the channel then decided to shut down the show. Yesterday (March 15), the show aired its last episode. Fans took to social media and remembered Shivaay and Anika's cute moments on the show. They also trended #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
Fans' Tweets: 🔸 Ankita 🔸 🇮🇳
"Finally With The End Of DIB its Proved #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz Tha...Hai Aur Hamesha Rahega...Lets Begin With Our Celebrations..We Won Shivika Won..Its Our Day Finally."
Jisha 🦋
"Shivika Chemistry gave Something to Everyone. At the end of day, that only matters #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz."
"Thank you @NakuulMehta & @SurbhiChandna for providing me 66 Glorious Shivika Moments Which we can cherish always. Finale to my Ishqbaaaz Captures. #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz."
@rukaiyaabdulsh3
"I was so damn happy but suddenly khidkitodness ka Instagram video dekhna ke baad totally in tears😭💔 something is major missing in my life #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz #ShivikaForever #Ishqbaaaz."
Shreya Singh
"Always Remember Ibians. This was the end of Redux not our original world. Shivika died in au not in real universe. So that means Shivika are still living happily in the real world #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz #shivika #ShivikaForever #IshqbaaazForever #Ishqbaaaz."
Pratishtha & @hillybty
~ Pratishtha ~: And they lived happily ever after with twins; Shivika and Ansh ❤️ #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz.
@hillybty: #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz be the most digitally Iconic Jodi in the whole world.
@Shivika110
"I'm so proud of my FANDOM. All those tears. Our cries. Our heartaches. Our pleas... 3 months later is given justice. To the people we loved more and will always love. My dearest shivika, we won. #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz."
@Akanksha160693
"Using my own tag #Ishqbaaaz after 3 months....with full haq....feeling happy to be back to my own tag...😍🤧 ...#ShivikaForever #Shivika #ShivikaKaIshqbaaaz #Narbhi."
(Images Source: Twitter)
Most Read: Danish Zehen Birth Anniversary: Fans Dress Up Like Him; Vikas, Divya Agarwal & Others Remember Him!