Ishqbaaz To Go Off Air In March; Gul Khan CONFIRMS The Reports!

Gul Khan Confirms That Ishqbaaz Is Going Off Air

Now, it is confirmed that the show will end on March 15, 2019. The producer of the show has herself confirmed that the show is indeed going off air. Talking about the show, Gul told IWMBuzz, "We created a show where three boys became the iconic poster!! In a bahu driven industry, Ishqbaaaz was a breakaway visual. Also, we were the first in India to introduce a spin-off."

Gul Praises Nakuul

Talking about Nakuul Mehta and the characters he played, Gul said, "Shivaay as a character has won millions of hearts and that credit goes to Nakuul Mehta for performing the character impeccably. Nobody would have played Shivaay like he did."

Reasons For Ishqbaaz’s Success

Regarding the reasons for Ishqbaaz's success, she said, "Writing has been IB's key strength. IB has gone were TV show goes, tackling contemporary issues, like why ‘beta' is called a ‘Hira', Mera beta Hira Hai!!, and why we don't accept that everybody has ex's. We very tactfully discussed ex-girlfriends and ex-boyfriends. We also talked about why mothers have to give up their careers and not fathers."

How IB Was Different From Other Shows?

When asked as to how IB was different from other shows, she said, "Breaking gender stereotypes was the biggest achievement for IB. We created a girl who did not take her husband's surname after marriage. That's a very bold step for an Indian daily soap! IB not only changed the imagery of men being in kitchens but it also broke a strict image of a bahu only in a saree. Ishqbaaz bahus wore from jeans to off shoulders to dresses. This was yet another big achievement for all of us and we broke a big stereo type. And again, people accepted it."

‘Ishqbaaz Has Been A Wonderful Ride’

She says, "Ishqbaaz has been a wonderful ride and it is a great feeling that we achieved what we had set out to achieve. A show that challenged stereo types and a platform where a contemporary and relevant issues like #metoo and not being fluent in English could be dealt with!!. All we take away from Ishqbaaz is that your Ishqbaazi and love for telling stories just make you feel more alive and very happy!!"

Gul Thanks Viewers

Gul also thanked viewers for making it a success. She said, "I cannot thank the viewers enough for making it what it became."