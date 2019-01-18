Ishqbaaz Goes Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha Way! Here’s How Nakuul Mehta & Niti Taylor’s Love Story Begins!
Ishqbaaz is in news ever since generation leap has been introduced. The viewers are upset that their favourite Surbhi Chandna is no more part of the show. While the fans boycott the show, the makers are trying their best to introduce new twists and interesting characters on the show to grab viewers attention. Well, we must say they have succeeded in it! Recently, we saw Yeh Vada Raha actress Rinku Karmarkar entering the show as an antagonist. She plays the role of Angad's aunt, who has been creating havoc in Shivansh and his family's lives!
The makers even announced about Niti Taylor's on the show, which has created a lot of hype. It is also being said that Manjiri Pupala will turn negative on the show. Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes.
Shivansh & Mannat's Love Story
According to Tellychakkar report, Shivansh gets a heart transplant surgery done. He receives the heart of a person who is madly in love with Mannat aka Niti. After meeting Mannat, Shivansh will get attracted to her and falls in love!
Ishqbaaz Goes Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha Way!
This love story seems to be somewhat similar to Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Bhumika Chawla's film Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, in which Salman's wife, Preity dies in an accident and her heart will be transplanted to Bhumika, who falls in love with Salman Khan.
Two New Entries
There are also reports of two new entries. Chidiya Ghar fame Melanie Pais and Pratigya actor Shahab Khan will be entering the show. They will be part of Niti's family. Melanie will play Bhabhu, while Shahab will be seen as Mannat's Chacha on the show.
Niti's Character
Regarding Niti's character, a source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Niti aka Mannat will be seen as a strong headed but happy girl who keeps getting into trouble. Her love story arch with Shivaansh will be an emotional one as their past will be connected to that with Shivaansh's parents, Shivaay and Anika aka Shivika."
Niti starts Shooting
Looks like Niti has started shooting for the show. The actress shared a few pictures snapped with Gul Khan and captioned it as, "New month. New beginning. New mindset. New start. New focus. New intentions. New results. #ishqbaaz#tonewbeginnings @gulenaghmakhan @sufibaby." - (sic)
#IshqbaazKiMannat
Meanwhile, fans are super excited about Niti's entry on the show. When Niti announced her entry on the show, the fans even trended #IshqbaazKiMannat on social media.
