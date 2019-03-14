Ishqbaaz Last Day Shoot: Niti Pens Emotional Post; Says Ishqbaaz Will Always Be Close To Her Heart!

Niti’s Short Journey On Ishqbaaz

"So last day of shoot, ISHQBAAAZ which just wrapped up! 2 months and so many memories. Indeed a short journey, but worth it! I'm not sad that it's the last day, they say all good things come to an end, so that something new can come into your life." - (sic)

The Actress Thanks Gul Khan & The Channel

"Noticed or unnoticed- I did give my heart and soul to Mannat Kaur Khurana. I would like to thank Gul mam for this opportunity, it was my dream to work in Star Plus as a lead. And it happened! And that too with the best production house I have ever worked with!" - (sic)

Niti Writes…

"Thank you for creating mannnat harneet, mam, I have never played a bubbly character who talks patar patar karke, you made me live the character. Thankyou to the dialogue writers for giving me the craziest shayris where I use to be "Like okay, how am I going to do this?" Thank you to the direction team- for making me a better actor; you guys have taught me a lot." - (sic)

Niti Thanks Nakuul

"Thank you- to my co actor- Nakul. I really used to look upto and wanted to learn so much from you, I'm a fan of your witty nature😂🤣 I have learnt so much from you, thank you for always trying to get the best out of me." - (sic)

‘I’m Going To Miss You All’

"Abhishek Saransh pal radhika Anup nani zaan. I'm going to miss each one of you so much, my lunch breaks will be incomplete, my tiktoks, my mornings, you all packing up before me and rubbing it in my face+ such fun memories! In such a short span of time I've made such close friends. I'm going to miss you all." - (sic)

‘Ishqbaaaz Will Always Be Very Close To My Heart’

"And lastly, but not the least, to all the technicians and crew members - Thanks a lot for the tireless effort. Ishqbaaaz will always be very close to my heart. God is great. Until then, see you all on the other side!" - (sic)

Nakuul Writes…

Even Nakuul shared a video in which he thanked everyone for making the show successful. He also wrote, "जो खुशी के नगमे गाते हैं, वो धड़कन के साज़ हैं हम, जो इश्क़ को इश्क़ सिखाते हैं, वो वाले ISHQBAAAZ हैं हम.. ❤️ 🦅." - (sic)