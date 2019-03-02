Ishqbaaz: Nakuul Mehta Pens Emotional Post As He Bids Goodbye To The Show; Calls It An Epic Journey
Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz depicted the life and journey of the Oberoi brothers - Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo, who played the roles of Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra. The show had a great run and has been in news since inception. Ishqbaaz broke a few stereotypes and also dealt with this strong yet sensitive issue that the society faces successfully. The lead couple - Shivaay and Anika's 'kidkitodh' chemistry was loved by the viewers. But, the makers introduced generation leap to improve the ratings and the lead actress Surbhi quit the show. The show didn't show any improvement post leap, even after interesting characters and storyline was introduced.
Recently, we reported that the show is going off air soon. The producer of the show, Gul Khan also confirmed the same. She praised Nakuul and said that no one would have played the role of Shivaay like Nakuul did. She also thanked the viewers for the show's success. Now, Nakuul has taken to social media to bid goodbye to the show. He penned down an emotional post and called his journey on the show as 'epic'! Check out Nakuul's post!
Nakuul Mehta Aka Shivaay/Shivansh Writes…
"3 years. Over 750 Episodes. Over 1000 shifts. 99999 litres of sweat & blood (Subtle exaggeration) And Infinite love. Last two weeks of Ishqbaaaz until we air our finale episode on 15th March. It's difficult to contain the myriad of emotion running inside of me and yet words elude me." - (sic)
Nakuul Bids Goodbye To Ishqbaaz
"If I was to ask the lad in the picture, circa 2015 (at the pilot shoot of IB) if the journey was everything he had imagined, he'd reply with an even more emphatic smile, today." - (sic)
‘There Were Hard Days…’
"I take the liberty to say this on behalf of the entire cast & crew, that we gave it our all. There were no half measures. We tried, we did, we failed, we succeeded. There were hard days, and then there were great days but the greatest of 'em all was to just be on set each day doing what we all loved doing." - (sic)
Nakuul Calls Ishqbaaz’s Journey As Epic
"All I feel right now is overwhelming gratitude for all the lives who collaborated on this epic journey and the ones embraced this as your own. (Read: all of 'you', my gangsta's)" - (sic)
#IshqbaaazForever
"It's our last one week filming on the sets of Ishqbaaaz and I can't wait to celebrate each of these with the rest of you, my partners on this journey. ❤️🦅 #IshqbaaazForever." - (sic)
