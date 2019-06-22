Ishqbaaz's Nakuul Mehta & Sona Mohapatra Get Into War Of Words; Shahid Kapoor Is The Reason!
Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen on Star Plus' show Ishqbaaz, is super active on social media. He is known for voicing his opinion on social media regarding many issues. His tweets are humorous as well as interesting. On the other hand, singer Sona Mohapatra is known for hard-hitting statements. This time, she her target was Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh. While Kabir Singh has garnered impressive reviews, a few of them didn't like the way the movie glorifies a few things that aren't right! Among a few who are seen expressing their anger on the film, the singer too was included as she slammed Shahid's film for its misogyny.
Nakuul Mehta Praises Shahid's Brilliant Portrayal In Kabir Singh
Nakuul Mehta had tweeted, "There are 99 problems but @shahidkapoor ain't one. Leaving the politics of the film aside, it's a brilliant portrayal. In every frame and owned each of 'em. 🔥#KabirSingh."
Sona Questions Nakuul
His tweet didn't go well with Sona who wrote, "& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside'? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh."
Nakuul & Sona's Debate Over Shahid's Kabir Singh
Nakuul replied to Sona's tweet, "Sure we must! Exactly the conversation which ensued post watching the film. It's something I ask myself too having done a fairly popular role which in parts did succumb to the narrative of patriarchy & machismo but eventually redeemed himself."
The Actor Tweets...
He further wrote, "A dialogue is a must. We must question it, discuss it. As an artist, must I judje the character I play? Maybe not. As a thinking individual? Yes. Can we seperate the performance from the performer? Tough questions we must ask ourselves, given the times we are in." - (sic)
Most Read: Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna NEW PROMO: Viewers To Witness Shrenu Parikh & Zain Imam's Tashan!