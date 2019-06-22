Ishqbaaz's Nakuul Mehta & Sona Mohapatra Get Into War Of Words; Shahid Kapoor Is The Reason!

Nakuul Mehta Praises Shahid's Brilliant Portrayal In Kabir Singh

Nakuul Mehta had tweeted, "There are 99 problems but @shahidkapoor ain't one. Leaving the politics of the film aside, it's a brilliant portrayal. In every frame and owned each of 'em. 🔥#KabirSingh."

Sona Questions Nakuul

His tweet didn't go well with Sona who wrote, "& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside'? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh."

Nakuul & Sona's Debate Over Shahid's Kabir Singh

Nakuul replied to Sona's tweet, "Sure we must! Exactly the conversation which ensued post watching the film. It's something I ask myself too having done a fairly popular role which in parts did succumb to the narrative of patriarchy & machismo but eventually redeemed himself."

The Actor Tweets...

He further wrote, "A dialogue is a must. We must question it, discuss it. As an artist, must I judje the character I play? Maybe not. As a thinking individual? Yes. Can we seperate the performance from the performer? Tough questions we must ask ourselves, given the times we are in." - (sic)