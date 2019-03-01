Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna In Star Plus’ Sanjivani Remake?

Sanjivani: A Medical Boon was one of the popular shows on Star Plus that starred Gurdeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Sanjeet Bedi, Rupali Ganguly, Mohnish Bahl and other popular actors of the television industry. The show revolved around the story of four medical interns - Dr Juhi Singh, Dr Rahul Mehra, Dr Simran Chopra and Dr Omi Joshi. Post the success of the show, the makers came up with the sequel Dill Mill Gaye, which was also a super hit show.

According to IWMBuzz report, it is being said that the producer Siddharth Malhotra's banner Alchemy Films will soon start working on the prestigious project that will be a medical drama based on the popular shows Sanjivini and Dill Mill Gayye. As per the reports, Ishqbaaz's lead actors Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta have been approached to play main lead roles of the show.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Talks are surely on with the Ishqbaaz leads Nakuul and Surbhi to play the leads in the medical concept on Star Plus. But things as of now are pretty nascent and lot of factors will go into the decision-making eventually."

But now, the Siddharth Malhotra has clarified that the duo is not coming together for his show! He wrote, "Guys this is absolutely untrue and I'm sure this is a lovely pair but would appreciate that we put an end to all this conjecture..." - (sic)

The show will apparently be aired on Star Plus, post IPL!