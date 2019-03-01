Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna In Star Plus’ Sanjivani Remake!

Sanjivani: A Medical Boon was one of the popular shows on Star Plus that starred Gurdeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Sanjeet Bedi, Rupali Ganguly, Mohnish Bahl and others popular actors of television industry. The show revolved around the story of four medical interns - Dr Juhi Singh, Dr Rahul Mehra, Dr Simran Chopra and Dr Omi Joshi. Post the success of the show, the makers came up with the sequel Dill Mill Gaye, which was also a super hit show.

According to IWMBuzz report, it is being said that the producer Siddharth Malhotra's banner Alchemy Films will soon start working on the prestigious project that will be a medical drama based on the popular shows Sanjivini and Dill Mill Gayye. As per the reports, Ishqbaaz's lead actors Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta have been approached to play main lead roles of the show.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Talks are surely on with the Ishqbaaz leads Nakuul and Surbhi to play the leads in the medical concept on Star Plus. But things as of now are pretty nascent and lot of factors will go into the decision-making eventually."

It has to be recalled that Nakuul and Surbhi's chemistry in Ishqbaaz was loved by the viewers. The fans had even created havoc when Surbhi quit the show. Also, it has to be noted that Nakuul's Ishqbaaz is going off air and the last episode will be aired on March 15, 2019. Surbhi too is not seen in any shows. So there is possibility of them coming together.

The show will apparently be aired on Star Plus, post IPL!

