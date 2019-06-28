Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Share Heartfelt Posts As The Show Clocks Three Years!

‘One Of My Most Cherished Memories’

Nakuul wrote, "It feels like only yesterday we aired the 1st EP of Ishqbaaz! This will continue to be one of my most cherished memories. Thank you all of you lovers & believers who embraced the show, in a way only you could! Mad love."

#3YearsOfIshqbaazi

Nakuul also shared a video which featured favourite scene of the viewers (water splash) and captioned it, "Close your eyes, fall in love, and turn into a Ishqbaaz. #3yearsofishqbaazi #shivika."

Nakuul Thanks Fans For Their Love

He also wrote on Twitter, "Just dropping by to say.. Thank You for the outrageous love and for embracing Ishqbaaaz the way you did. This will be a memory which all of us will continue to cherish & look back so fondly at. Also, you guys are all absolute NUTS! ❤️🦅 #3YearsOfIshqbaaaz."

‘Khoobsurat 3 Saal’

Surbhi too shared a heartfelt Insta story. She wrote, "Khoobsurat 3 Saal. Feels Good. Blessed #ishqbaazalwaysandforever. grateful."

Fans’ Comments

Fans also took to social media to trend hashtags like #IshqbaaazShivikaKeNaam, #3yearsofishqbaaz and #3yearsofshivika and shared adorable pictures of Shivaay and Anika. One of the fans wrote, "'Close Your Eyes, Fall in Love and Turn into a #Ishqbaaaz' Happy 3 Years Anniversary to the magical duo @NakuulMehta & @SurbhiChandna . Thank you for creating and giving us the best iconic pair of ITV #Shivika #IshqbaaazShivikaKeNaam #3YearsOfShivika."

#3YearsOfShivika

Another fan tagged all the actors and wrote, "3 years of happiness , 3 years of tadi , #3YearsOfShivika , 3 years of rikara , 3 years of ruvya , #3yearsofishqbaaaz ,#3YearsOfIshqbaaaz , #3YearsOfIshqbaaazFandom , 3 years of LOVE ♥️."

@Parvathypa3 Writes…

A user named @Parvathypa3 wrote, My 1st TV show My 1st Hindi show There r a lot of specialities for ishqbaaaz in my life 1st love s always special,best for everyone That s ishqbaaaz for me Thank u @NakuulMehta @SurbhiChandna for being my 1st love ,giving a beautiful love story #IshqbaaazShivikaKeNaam."

@Karmic_justice_ Writes…

Another user named @Karmic_justice_ wrote, "I love this tag #IshqbaaazShivikaKeNaam kudos to it's maker. So here's my part to the people who gave us this beautiful #Ishqbaaaz show to watch. Special love to #Shivika my favorites. And love to all other characters Dadi, Shakti, pinky, tej, jhanvi, omru, sahil, prinku😘 "