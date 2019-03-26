Ishqbaaz Actress Navina Bole Glows At Her Baby Shower; Thanks Her Husband For The Surprise!

Navina Looks Radiant At Pop Up Party!

Navina was glowing in a pink halter-neck dress, while her husband was seen wearing a colour-coordinated outfit at the party. The actress was all smiles at the bash.

The Actress Thanks Her Husband For The Surprise

Navina wrote, "#latepost #popupparty !! Thank you best hubby in the world for the amazing surprise and thank you to the most beautiful couple and pieces of my heart @anu2310 and @vchhadva for making me the happiest mom to be ever and giving me one of the best days ever!!"

Ishqbaaz Actress With Her Friends & Family

"Still can't get over how mind blowing every detail was and how much it meant to me that all my lovelies were there to celebrate with me in welcoming the little one on its way!! Bliss indeed❤️"

Navina With Super Excited Mamu

Sharing this picture, the Ishqbaaz actress wrote, "One more from the crazy nite with super excited Mamu!! ❤️🥂🤜 @pranz1983."

The Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump!

The actress wrote, "Never thought I'd be this size and still be this happy and feel this pretty!! But guess that's what the miracle called motherhood does! Everything else becomes so secondary! Happy, hopeful, grateful and blessed ❤️ p.s. I promise this is the last of the pop up party lot . Also p.s . Can't get over the outfit @shaybyanisha 🤩💃🏻"