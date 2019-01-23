Ishqbaaz: Finally, Niti Taylor Enters The Show As Mannat; It’s Ishqbaaz Fans Vs Niti Taylor Fans!

Fans’ Reaction On Niti’s Entry

Although there has been no trolling, Niti and Ishqbaaz/Surbhi fans are seen warning each other on social media to not troll their favourites! Some of them are angry at the makers as there was no proper promo of Niti's entry. Check out a few tweets!

Hustle & Thrive

"To the old #ishqbaaaz & #Shivika fandom we understand that you were treated unfairly. BUT IT IS NOT NITI'S FAULT. Do not demean her struggle cause of your misplaced anger. This show is not Niti's ticket to fame. She's not stealing surbhis place she's here on her own merit." - (sic)

Sanskari Sonu

"No offence to Niti so just want to tell to all Niti fans that these 2 women r hypocrite to d core🌚 They always give such welcome to FemaleLeads & end up doing worst with them. Trust IB fandom u all shouldn't trust GulNeet! Niti got work is good but they r disgusting! #NitiTaylor." - (sic)

@lathapv

"We are not worried whether it is a sinking ship or not. Niti is there to do her job and we as fans always hype her and her projects. Our wish is to see our girl slay the character as she always do whether it lasts for 2 days or 2 months. #IshqbaazKiMannat #Ishqbaaz." - (sic)

@moonstruckswans

"For those of you who've not, I strongly advise you to watch S1, from ep 1 to 564 to see what quality content actually is. You'll realize that the person you're hyping is aboard on a sinking ship. I'd be worried if I was you. And, I'm sorry for misusing the tag. #IshqbaazKiMannat." - (sic)

Ankita

"Dear Niti Fandom.. Just Coz We Arent Saying Anything..You Dont Get A Free Pass To Say Anything Abt Our Actor Or Our FD. First Of All Out Of Respect None Bashed The Person Who is Literally Building Her Castle On The Broken Palace Of Our Shivika.. Dont Instigate Us To Give U Back." - (sic)

Karrlavkk

"I really don't know why every 1 bashing her? This is da fact #SurbhiChandna as Annika can't be forgetting♥ #Shivika." - (sic)

Najah Nurain Ekra

"Bashing and trolling toh #surbhichandna fans didn't started yet bruh ! Then How come u started giving long threads not to bash ur fav? FYI, IF once it starts,Nobody can able to stop it .Better mind ur own business & leave #shivika & surbhi's name from all ur delusional tweets✋" - (sic)