Ishqbaaz: SURPRISE! Niti Taylor To Romance Nakuul Mehta; Rinku Karmarkar To Enter The Show! (Video)
A few months ago, the Ishqbaaz makers shocked the viewers by announcing about the revamp (generation leap). Post which, Surbhi Chandna (Anika) and other major actors exit the show, except Nakuul Mehta. In place of Surbhi Chandna, the makers roped in new actress Manjiri Pupala, which although was a fresh story, wasn't liked by the viewers and they boycotted the show. Initially, the show had constant TRP, but from past couple of weeks, the show is out of TRP chart.
This must have been a major concern for the makers, who were apparently seen auditioning new actors for the show! Because of which there was misunderstanding, and many felt that the makers were replacing the main actress, Manjiri, as the viewers didn't like Nakuul and her jodi.
Manjiri Aka Aditi To Turn Negative
Manjiri called it a bizarre statement. Recently, there were reports that the makers were not replacing Manjiri, but they were looking out for another actress opposite Nakuul. It was also said that Manjiri aka Aditi would turn negative!
Niti Taylor To Romance Shivansh
According to the latest report, Niti Taylor has been roped in opposite Nakuul Mehta. She will be seen playing the role of Mannat Kaur Khurana. Apparently, she will have a very strong love story with Shivansh!
Niti As Mannat Kaur Khurana
Niti also made it official as she shared a video and made an announcement about her entry on the show. She captioned the video as, "Say Hello to Mannat Kaur Khurana... Coming soon #Ishqbaaaz @starplus." - (sic)
Rinku Karmarkar To Enter The Show
Also, Yeh Vada Raha actress, Rinku Karmarkar will be entering the show as an antagonist, who will create havoc in Shivansh and his family member's lives.
Rinku Will Be Seen As An Antagonist!
Regarding her role Rinku was quoted by IANS as saying, "I play Angad's (actor Sanket Choksey) aunt on the show who is sure to turn tables on the Oberoi family. I always look for opportunities to experiment with different characters on screen and Bua's role was the perfect offering."
The Actress Is Thrilled To Be Back On Small Screen!
She further added, "I am thrilled to be back on the small screen after a gap of one and a half years with such an interesting character. I hope the viewers shower me with the same love and appreciation for this role, as they always have."
View this post on Instagram
Say Hello to Mannat Kaur Khurana... Coming soon #Ishqbaaaz @starplus
A post shared by Nititay (@nititaylor) on Jan 13, 2019 at 5:29am PST
Most Read: Hardik-Rahul Fiasco: Babul Supriyo Supports The Cricketers & Slams Diana Edulji