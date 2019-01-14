Ishqbaaz: SURPRISE! Niti Taylor To Romance Nakuul Mehta; Rinku Karmarkar To Enter The Show! (Video)

Manjiri Aka Aditi To Turn Negative

Manjiri called it a bizarre statement. Recently, there were reports that the makers were not replacing Manjiri, but they were looking out for another actress opposite Nakuul. It was also said that Manjiri aka Aditi would turn negative!

Niti Taylor To Romance Shivansh

According to the latest report, Niti Taylor has been roped in opposite Nakuul Mehta. She will be seen playing the role of Mannat Kaur Khurana. Apparently, she will have a very strong love story with Shivansh!

Niti As Mannat Kaur Khurana

Niti also made it official as she shared a video and made an announcement about her entry on the show. She captioned the video as, "Say Hello to Mannat Kaur Khurana... Coming soon #Ishqbaaaz @starplus." - (sic)

Rinku Karmarkar To Enter The Show

Also, Yeh Vada Raha actress, Rinku Karmarkar will be entering the show as an antagonist, who will create havoc in Shivansh and his family member's lives.

Rinku Will Be Seen As An Antagonist!

Regarding her role Rinku was quoted by IANS as saying, "I play Angad's (actor Sanket Choksey) aunt on the show who is sure to turn tables on the Oberoi family. I always look for opportunities to experiment with different characters on screen and Bua's role was the perfect offering."

The Actress Is Thrilled To Be Back On Small Screen!

She further added, "I am thrilled to be back on the small screen after a gap of one and a half years with such an interesting character. I hope the viewers shower me with the same love and appreciation for this role, as they always have."