Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actor Avinash Sachdev Is In Love With This Splitsvilla Contestant!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Avinash Sachdev and Shalmalee Desai ended their three years of marriage. The couple was granted divorce in July 2018. Recently, in an interview to Bollywoodlife, he had said that he doesn't even have her number and got to know that she is happy in her life through a few mutual friends. He had even said that he is not ready for a relationship at least for 2 years. But now there are reports that he is in a relationship with Palak Purswani, who had participated in Splitsvilla 7.

The couple keep sharing their lovey-dovey pictures on social media and are seen spending quality time with each other. Avinash shared a picture snapped with Palak and captioned it as, "Sometimes i wonder how you put up with me, but then I remember oh i put up with you. So we're even!"

The model-actor Palak also shared a picture and wrote, "Admit it.. Life would be so boring without me 😋#Dinnerdoneright." Looks like the couple was on a dinner date! Television actress Deepshikha Nagpal commented on Avinash's post, "You both look sweet together god bless."

According to TOI report, the couple started dating a few months ago and despite their busy schedules, they take time out to be with each other. Avinash is currently shooting in Jaipur. While Palak will be seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai, Avinash is currently seen in Main Bhi Ardhangini.

Previously, Palak was in relationship with a relationship with Kanwar Dhillon her co-star from Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi.

Most Read: Here's How You Can Select Channels As Per New TRAI Rules on TATA sky, Dish TV, Airtel & Others