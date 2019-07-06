English
    Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Barun Sobti & Pashmeen Welcome Baby Girl; Actor Reveals Baby's Name!

    A month ago, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti had organised a baby shower for his wife Pashmeen Manchanda. The couple was all set to welcome their first baby after eight years of marriage. The baby shower was attended by Barun's close friends from the industry, which included his co-stars from his popular show IPKKND - Sanaya Irani (and her husband Mohit Sehgal), Dalljiet Kaur, Sai Deodhar, Akshay Dogra, Ridhi Dogra and others.

    Well, Barun and his wife Pashmeen are now on cloud nine as they welcomed their bundle of joy on Friday (June 28). Pashmeen is blessed with a baby girl.

    Barun confirmed the news to TOI, "Yes, the news is right. She was born on last Friday (June 28). We have named her Sifat. It feels amazing and can't be described in words."

    The actor doesn't like to make his personal life public and hence his wife's pregnancy was also not known until the last trimester.

    When asked what kind of father he would be, he had told HT, "I am a realistic person so I think I will be a realistic kind of father to my child. Who knows how you handle the situation that you come across after you become a parent. Being a parent is a huge responsibility."

