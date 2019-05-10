Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani Meet; Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, who played the roles of Arnav Raizada and Khushi on Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon are favourite among the audiences. Their fans call them 'SaRun' lovingly. They always want to see the couple together on and off screen. Recently, the duo met along with their partners Pashmeen and Mohit, and friends Raqesh and Ridhi. Raqesh shared a picture on his Instagram story and fans were super happy to see them together after a long time. The fans edited the picture and shared them in their pages.

Check out the latest picture (slide 1) and other throwback pictures of Barun & Sanaya. Also, read what the fans have to say!

Fans' Comments: Sanayasaddicted & Suma Sanayasaddicted: Friends who turned into family 💛❤Thanks a lot for sharing @raqeshbapat 💖🙌 #PackOfWolves #SanayaIrani.

Suma_holikatti: They r love😘😘💓 Crazyarshian, sksaidulislam9 & I.love.dramas Crazyarshian: #packpfwolves bunch of ppl wid golden heartzs 😍😍❤❤ Sksaidulislam9: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 I.love.dramas: This a so cute gang. Miss you all. Ninasobti "Appreciate the moments before they become memories...❤#BarunSobti #BarMeen #Starplus #ipkknd#ipkknd3 #isspyaarkokyanaamdoon #youaremysunday#Halahal#Asura #Arnav#Advay." (Image Source: Instagram) Vidyark & Monayasarun Vidyark10427: Love u sarun. Monayasarun: In love with sarun and gang, friends like family, wonderful blessing. Love ul 😘❤️ . Nsp787: It made my day ... Miss the rest of the pack of wolves hope they all doing great in life . Sanayairani_fanpage_ "Aww !! 💕💕 Thanku so much @raqeshbapat you made my day .... 😍😍 Coz only you shared this fabulous pic of our beloved SARUN 💗💗 ........ Pic credits - @arshiluv."

