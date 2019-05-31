Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actors Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani Reveal Each Other’s Secrets!

Barun Is Not A Quiet Person!

When Sanaya was asked to say a few secrets about Barun, she said, "Barun might look quite and non interactive initially, but in fact, he is too loud and interactive."

When Sanaya Met Barun For The First Time

The actress also added, "When I first time met Barun I thought he is quite a reserved person but he is not like that especially with people he knows."

Sanaya Jokes About Barun

After a little thinking, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress said, "Barun is good actor." Barun then interferes and says, "And people do not know that thanks Sanaya for the compliment."

Barun Insults Sanaya!

She jokingly said, "Barun acche insults deta hai and he always wins with me. If anyone wants to insult me just pay him a lot of money and he will do the best job. Actually u need not pay money also and he will be there and he will do the best insults ever."

Barun Reveals Sanaya’s Tantrum

When Barun was asked about Sanaya's secret, he revealed about her tantrum! He said, "Sanaya has this habit that whenever she forgets, she cries saying ‘yeh teek se nahi hua'. Everyone gets this as tantrum!

Sanaya Makes An Excellent Coffee

He also revealed that Sanaya makes excellent coffee. Barun then tells Sanaya that he felt she would say that the first thing he says as soon as he comes to set is that he is hungry.

Barun Eats A Lot!

Sanaya revealed, "Barun eats a lot. He eats anything - the most unhealthy food. In the breakfast, he has very oily bread pakoda. Even if somebody is walking, he would ask them, ‘kya hai kya kha rahah hai'. I think log Barun se chup chup ke khate hain ab."