ITA Awards 2019: Helly Shah, Shivangi Joshi, Ashi Khan & Other Dazzle At The Event (Inside Pictures)

The 19th edition of Indian Television Academy (ITA) award was held yesterday (November 10), in Indore. This is for the first time that ITA was held outside Mumbai. Many popular celebrities like Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Shubhangi Atre, Adhvik, Shenu Parikh and others performed at the function. It was a star-studded evening as who's who of television industry graced the award ceremony.

Kapil Sharma, Krystle Dsouza, Pankhuri Awasthy, Samiksha Jaiswal and Arjit Taneja were a few stars who graced the event. Take a look at some of the inside pictures from the ITA Awards 2019 that are doing the rounds on social media.

Helly Shah Helly Shah, who became a household name with Colors' show Swaragini and is currently seen in Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, looked gorgeous in a white gown. Ashi Singh & Karan Sharma Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh looked stunning in a royal blue dress. The beautiful actress was seen posing for cameras with the handsome actor Karan Sharma. Karan With Shrenu & Sreejita Karan Sharma shared a picture snapped with Shrenu Parikh and Sreejita. While Shrenu looked lovely in a blue attire, Sreejita looked simple yet beautiful in a white outfit. Dheeraj With Shraddha, Shivangi & Rajan Shahi Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in florescent green dress. The actor shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "Candy Crush." In one of the pictures, Dheeraj was seen posing with his Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi and producer Rajan Shahi.

(Images Source: Instagram)

Also Read: Bepannaah's Harshad Chopda Trending On Twitter & We Know Why