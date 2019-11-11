    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ITA Awards 2019: Helly Shah, Shivangi Joshi, Ashi Khan & Other Dazzle At The Event (Inside Pictures)

      By
      |

      The 19th edition of Indian Television Academy (ITA) award was held yesterday (November 10), in Indore. This is for the first time that ITA was held outside Mumbai. Many popular celebrities like Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Shubhangi Atre, Adhvik, Shenu Parikh and others performed at the function. It was a star-studded evening as who's who of television industry graced the award ceremony.

      Kapil Sharma, Krystle Dsouza, Pankhuri Awasthy, Samiksha Jaiswal and Arjit Taneja were a few stars who graced the event. Take a look at some of the inside pictures from the ITA Awards 2019 that are doing the rounds on social media.

      Helly Shah

      Helly Shah

      Helly Shah, who became a household name with Colors' show Swaragini and is currently seen in Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, looked gorgeous in a white gown.

      Ashi Singh & Karan Sharma

      Ashi Singh & Karan Sharma

      Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh looked stunning in a royal blue dress. The beautiful actress was seen posing for cameras with the handsome actor Karan Sharma.

      Karan With Shrenu & Sreejita

      Karan With Shrenu & Sreejita

      Karan Sharma shared a picture snapped with Shrenu Parikh and Sreejita. While Shrenu looked lovely in a blue attire, Sreejita looked simple yet beautiful in a white outfit.

      Dheeraj With Shraddha, Shivangi & Rajan Shahi

      Dheeraj With Shraddha, Shivangi & Rajan Shahi

      Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in florescent green dress. The actor shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "Candy Crush." In one of the pictures, Dheeraj was seen posing with his Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi and producer Rajan Shahi.

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Also Read: Bepannaah's Harshad Chopda Trending On Twitter & We Know Why

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue