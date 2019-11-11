ITA Awards 2019: Shivangi Joshi, Krystle D'Souza, Arjit-Samiksha And Others Set The Stage On Fire

Helly Shah

Helly Shah, who is currently seen in Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, rocked the dance floor as she performed to the song 'Wakhra swag' from Judgemental Hai Kya.

Gautam, Pankhuri, Shivangi & Mohit

Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Mohit Malik and Shivangi Joshi performed together on stage. They performed to songs like 'First class' from Kalank, 'Nari nari' from Made In China and such.

Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza burned the dance floor as she performed to Sonakshi Sinha's song 'Main nashe hoon ya mujh mein Nasha hai' from Total Dhamaal.

Ashnoor Kaur

Patala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur set the stage on fire as she performed to Alia Bhatt's special number 'Le le mera number' from Student of the Year 2.

Arjit, Samiksha & Other Actors Pay Tribute To Kishore Da

Begam Bahu actors Arjit Taneja and Samiksha Jaiswal along with Kanika Mann, Mudit Nayar, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek performed to Kishore Kumar's iconic songs.

Other Performances

Divya Drishti actor Adhvik Mahajan, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actress Shrenu Parikh, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Subhangi Atre were a few actors who also performed at the event.