      ITA Awards 2019: Shivangi Joshi, Krystle D'Souza, Arjit-Samiksha And Others Set The Stage On Fire

      The 19th edition of Indian Television Academy (ITA) awards which was held in Indore, yesterday (November 10), was a grand affair with who's who of the television industry gracing it. Helly Shah, Ashi Singh, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik and Gautam Rode were a few celebrities who graced the event. Many popular celebrities like Shivangi, Mohit Malik, Shrenu Parikh and others performed at the event. Take a look at some of the inside pictures from the performances at the ITA Awards 2019.

      Helly Shah, who is currently seen in Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, rocked the dance floor as she performed to the song 'Wakhra swag' from Judgemental Hai Kya.

      Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Mohit Malik and Shivangi Joshi performed together on stage. They performed to songs like 'First class' from Kalank, 'Nari nari' from Made In China and such.

      Krystle D'Souza burned the dance floor as she performed to Sonakshi Sinha's song 'Main nashe hoon ya mujh mein Nasha hai' from Total Dhamaal.

      Patala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur set the stage on fire as she performed to Alia Bhatt's special number 'Le le mera number' from Student of the Year 2.

      Begam Bahu actors Arjit Taneja and Samiksha Jaiswal along with Kanika Mann, Mudit Nayar, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek performed to Kishore Kumar's iconic songs.

      Divya Drishti actor Adhvik Mahajan, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actress Shrenu Parikh, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Subhangi Atre were a few actors who also performed at the event.

