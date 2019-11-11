ITA Awards 2019 Winners List: Helly Shah, Shivangi Joshi, Ashi-Randeep, Kapil And Others Win Big
The most-awaited 19th edition of Indian Television Academy (ITA) awards was held in Indore, yesterday (November 10). It was a grand affair and many popular celebrities dazzled the red carpet. Helly Shah, Ashi Singh, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik and Gautam Rode were a few who graced the event. Popular celebrities like Shivangi, Mohit, Shrenu and others set the stage on fire. Many celebrities bagged the awards. Take a look at the pictures.
Kundali Bhagya - Best Show
Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a picture snapped his Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha and wrote, "Best show #kundalibhagya Yayyyy Thank You All @ektaravikapoor @sarya 12." - (sic)
Best Actor Award - Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj also shared another picture snapped with the award and captioned it, "Best Actor!!! Uffff Thanks thanks thanks @anuranjan1010 @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)
Best Actress Award - Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Star Plus' longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bagged Best Actress Award. The actress was overwhelmed as she bagged the award and thanked Rajan Shahi and her family, especially her mother (for their support), who was present at the event.
Best Actress In The Negative Role (Jury) Award - Helly Shah
Helly Shah, who plays the dual role (Saltanat Shah/Kaynaat Shah) in Star Bharat's show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, bagged Best Actress In The Negative Role (Jury) Award.
Kubrra Sait: Best Actress Negative Role (Jury)
RejctX actress Kubrra Sait wrote, "Bringing it home baby! Anushka from #Rejctx WINS the Best Actor in a Negative Role Thank You @goldiebehl I love you and I missed you when I was on stage... wish you didn't take so many holidays. Thank You @masiwali for being a darling when I was being a brat to you! Congratulations Team #Rejctx. Thank You to the entire team of @zee5premium You really did me tonnes of good! Thank You for all the best wishes in the comments for last post everyone! Thank You #ITA2019 @anuranjan1010 ❤️" - (sic)
Best Comedy Genius: Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma shared a picture in which he was seen receiving award from Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary. The comedian won Best Comedy Genius and his show - The Kapil Sharma Show won Best Comedy Chat show.
Best Jodi Award: Ashi & Randeep
Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh, who played the roles of Sameer and Naina in Yeh Un DinonKi Baath Hai bagged Best Jodi Award. Ashi shared a picture and captioned it, "This is for all our fans. This was the real surprise #bestjodi #ITA2019."
ITA Awards Complete Winners List
• Best Show: Kundali Bhagya
• Best Actress: Shivangi Joshi (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)
• Best Actor: Dheeraj Dhoopar (Kundali Bhagya)
• Best Jodi: Ashi Singh Randeep Rai (Yeh Un DinonKi Baath Hai)
• Best Comedy Show: The Kapil Sharma Show
• Longest Running Show Award: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
• Best Comedy Chat Show: The Kapil Sharma Show
• Best Comedy Genius: Kapil Sharma
• Best Director: Prateek Sharma (Bahu Begum)
• Best Actress In The Negative Role (Jury): Helly Shah (Sufiyana Pyaar Mera)
• Best Actor In The Negative Role (Jury): Manish Wadhwa (Sri Krishna)
• Best Child Artist: Mahi Sonai (Paramavatar Shri Krishna)
• Best Actress Supporting Role: Rajeshwari Sachdev (Dil Hi Toh Hai)
• Best Actor Supporting Role: Yogesh Tripathi (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!)
• Best Actress In The Negative Role Web Series (Jury) : Kubbra Sait (RejctX)
• Best Actor In The Negative Role Web Series (Jury): Varun Badola (Apharan - Sabka Katega)
(Images Source: Instagram)
Also Read: ITA Awards 2019: Helly Shah, Shivangi Joshi, Ashi Khan & Other Dazzle At The Event (Inside Pictures)