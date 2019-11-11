ITA Awards 2019 Winners List: Helly Shah, Shivangi Joshi, Ashi-Randeep, Kapil And Others Win Big

Kundali Bhagya - Best Show

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a picture snapped his Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha and wrote, "Best show #kundalibhagya Yayyyy Thank You All @ektaravikapoor @sarya 12." - (sic)

Best Actor Award - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj also shared another picture snapped with the award and captioned it, "Best Actor!!! Uffff Thanks thanks thanks @anuranjan1010 @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)

Best Actress Award - Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Star Plus' longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bagged Best Actress Award. The actress was overwhelmed as she bagged the award and thanked Rajan Shahi and her family, especially her mother (for their support), who was present at the event.

Best Actress In The Negative Role (Jury) Award - Helly Shah

Helly Shah, who plays the dual role (Saltanat Shah/Kaynaat Shah) in Star Bharat's show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, bagged Best Actress In The Negative Role (Jury) Award.

Kubrra Sait: Best Actress Negative Role (Jury)

RejctX actress Kubrra Sait wrote, "Bringing it home baby! Anushka from #Rejctx WINS the Best Actor in a Negative Role Thank You @goldiebehl I love you and I missed you when I was on stage... wish you didn't take so many holidays. Thank You @masiwali for being a darling when I was being a brat to you! Congratulations Team #Rejctx. Thank You to the entire team of @zee5premium You really did me tonnes of good! Thank You for all the best wishes in the comments for last post everyone! Thank You #ITA2019 @anuranjan1010 ❤️" - (sic)

Best Comedy Genius: Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma shared a picture in which he was seen receiving award from Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary. The comedian won Best Comedy Genius and his show - The Kapil Sharma Show won Best Comedy Chat show.

Best Jodi Award: Ashi & Randeep

Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh, who played the roles of Sameer and Naina in Yeh Un DinonKi Baath Hai bagged Best Jodi Award. Ashi shared a picture and captioned it, "This is for all our fans. This was the real surprise #bestjodi #ITA2019."